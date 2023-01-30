Nyetimber CEO steps down

The CEO of Nyetimber has left the business after less than six months in the role. Richard Carter, former director of global communications for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, took up the position in July 2022. He replaced Nyetimber’s owner and sole shareholder Eric Heerema (left), who assumed the role of chairman of the board.

However, a spokesperson for Nyetimber confirmed to Drinks Retailing that Carter left the business last year, with Heerema resuming the position of CEO.

“Richard Carter was appointed CEO of Nyetimber in July 2022 on his retirement from Rolls Royce after an illustrious and long career in the automotive sector,” the spokesperson said. “Following his commencement of the role, and further to discussions with Nyetimber owner Eric Heerema, Richard decided that at this stage of his career, he wanted to take a more pluralist approach and develop a portfolio of business interests. Richard left the business last year and Eric Heerema, on behalf of everyone at Nyetimber, continues to wish Richard all the best with his future endeavours.”

