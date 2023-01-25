BrewDog introduces mental wellbeing programme for staff

BrewDog has reportedly become the first company in the drinks industry to partner with the Happence wellbeing platform, in an effort to support employee mental health.

The app-based wellbeing programme, which was developed in collaboration with psychologists, has been introduced to BrewDog’s 3,000 employees worldwide. Via the app, staff will be able to access courses and content focused on supporting both physical and mental wellbeing.

Karen Bates, group people director at BrewDog, said the company is “thrilled” to be working with Happence, adding: “This is one of many investments we have made across our HR, People and Culture teams under our new Blueprint [BrewDog’s brand roadmap] and we are immensely proud that we now have 149 trained mental health aiders within the business.”

