Days Brewing launches new campaign

Days Brewing's alcohol free beers are the subject of a new out-of-home campaign, called Beer for Anyone.

The promotion, which follows listings for Days 0.0% Pale Ale and Lager in Tesco and Ocado, is said to “dive into relatable reasons to skip the alcohol, but not the beer”.

Activity includes artwork across billboards, buses, London Underground and digital screens.

Mike Gammell, co-founder of Days, said: “It’s an awesome time for alcohol-free beer and we’re excited to launch our biggest ATL investment to support the high growth we’re expecting in 2023. There’s tons of attention in the category in January and as a brand we want to make as much noise as possible celebrating the benefits of beer without the side effects on taxis, buses, tube stops and digiscreens in major cities from London to Edinburgh”.

