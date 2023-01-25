Molson Coors strengthens Carling football ties

By Lucy Britner
 | 25 January, 2023

Molson Coors Beverage Co has bolstered the Carling brand’s association with English football by making it the official beer partner of the Emirates FA Cup and Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

The partnership kicks off ahead of the fourth round of both the men’s and women’s competitions over the weekend of January 28.

As part of the deal, which will run until at least 2025, Molson Coors will be rolling out promotional activity throughout the remainder of this season’s competitions.

It follows recent football-themed campaign activity ahead of and during the winter World Cup, including a limited-edition shirt giveaway and partnership with Talk Sport’s coverage of the tournament.

Lee Willett, Carling brand director at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said: “We firmly believe the beautiful game should be open to everyone, which is why this is a perfect partnership. The FA Cup spans every level of the game, from non-league to Premier League, and we’re delighted to be supporting both the men’s and women’s competitions.

“Sporting occasions are a massive opportunity for our customers to drive sales and fans will have the competitions’ rounds earmarked in their calendars. We’ll be helping our customers to capitalise on the excitement it generates and drive more footfall in their stores.”

