I Heart launches Random Acts of Wineness campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 25 January, 2023

The company behind wine brand I Heart has announced its Random Acts of Wineness campaign, offering consumers a chance to win a series of prizes via social media. 

In response to the ongoing cost of living crisis, Freixenet Copestick launched the campaign for its I Heart brand on January 16, with the aim of targeting consumers who are “feeling the pinch”. Entrants will have the opportunity to win prizes ranging from money to days out.

The brand reported having around 4,500 entries so far, through its Instagram and Facebook platforms. 

Dani Buckley, senior brand manager for I Heart, hopes the campaign will “support some of our consumers and give them a well-deserved boost”.

 

