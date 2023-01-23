Chapel Down reports near 10% sales rise

By Lucy Britner
 | 23 January, 2023

English wine producer Chapel Down has reported an increase in sales for 2022.

The Kent-based company said today that net sales have risen from £14.3 million in 2021, to £15.6 million for 2022.

Sparkling wine has seen strong growth, with sales up 53% on 2021 “in line with the company’s planned premiumisation strategy and increased focus on sparkling wine”.

Chapel Down said traditional method sparkling now accounts for 70% of sales by value, with 790,000 bottles sold in 2022, compared to 522,000 a year prior.

Off-trade sales rose 9%, while on-trade sales lifted 34%. Elsewhere, the company said that direct-to-consumer sales remain a “key strategic focus” and ecommerce, along with vineyard shop and tours, together accounted for more than 30% of sales in 2022. Export sales also grew, by 164%, albeit from a small base.

“We are delighted by the sales performance achieved in 2022, driven by our premiumisation strategy which supported stellar growth in our traditional sparkling wines sales,” said CEO Andrew Carter. “We look forward to updating the market on the continued growth in the profitability of our business in our full year audited results. This performance, and the excellent harvest we enjoyed in 2022, means we carry momentum into 2023 and are on track to meet our target of doubling the size of our business by 2026.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Martini launches AI campaign with flavour…
  2. What are the key drinks trends for this year?…
  3. Indie Brands adds Don Papa Rum to its portfolio…
  4. Diageo to acquire Don Papa rum
  5. Consumers cutting down on alcohol amid cost…
  6. January - February 2023 issue out
  7. ‘Solid’ Christmas boosts Naked Wines profit…
  8. Retailers welcome DRS developments
  9. How did BWS perform this Christmas? - analysis…
  10. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95