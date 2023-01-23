Chapel Down reports near 10% sales rise

English wine producer Chapel Down has reported an increase in sales for 2022.

The Kent-based company said today that net sales have risen from £14.3 million in 2021, to £15.6 million for 2022.

Sparkling wine has seen strong growth, with sales up 53% on 2021 “in line with the company’s planned premiumisation strategy and increased focus on sparkling wine”.

Chapel Down said traditional method sparkling now accounts for 70% of sales by value, with 790,000 bottles sold in 2022, compared to 522,000 a year prior.

Off-trade sales rose 9%, while on-trade sales lifted 34%. Elsewhere, the company said that direct-to-consumer sales remain a “key strategic focus” and ecommerce, along with vineyard shop and tours, together accounted for more than 30% of sales in 2022. Export sales also grew, by 164%, albeit from a small base.

“We are delighted by the sales performance achieved in 2022, driven by our premiumisation strategy which supported stellar growth in our traditional sparkling wines sales,” said CEO Andrew Carter. “We look forward to updating the market on the continued growth in the profitability of our business in our full year audited results. This performance, and the excellent harvest we enjoyed in 2022, means we carry momentum into 2023 and are on track to meet our target of doubling the size of our business by 2026.”

