Prowein aims for 50,000 visitors

The organisers of Prowein have said they aim to attract 50,000 visitors to the Düsseldorf show this March.

Last year, Prowein reported 38,000 visitors from 145 countries, owing to disruption from the pandemic. Pre-pandemic numbers saw a record 61,500 visitors to the show in 2019.

Speaking to Drinks Retailing, Prowein director Michael Degen said the target for this year is 50,000, “and we will do everything we can to reach that”. However, he also emphasised the importance of quality over quantity.

“If you look at any trade show, success is always defined by numbers,” he explained. “Press releases at the end of the show talk about more visitors, more international visitors, more exhibitors. It’s now our problem to say we had fewer visitors but the right quality.”

Degen said there is still a question over whether the show can expect visitors from Asia, and particularly China, this year.

Speaking about key trends at the 2023 show, Degen said low and no alcohol will be a larger feature.

“It is becoming a bigger focus and some exhibitors will carry their low and no alcohol wines on their stands, but some will also have a dedicated stand,” he said, highlighting new technology in the low and no field that has helped to improve quality.

He mentioned the ‘Same But Different’ hall (pictured above), which focuses on craft spirits, beer and cider and will also feature alcohol-free spirits.

Elsewhere, in terms of exhibitors and generic wine bodies, Degen said “everyone is back”.

“Last year, there was a lack of Australia, New Zealand and South African wines but they are back now,” he added. “Both Spain and Portugal are bigger than last year.”

Overall Degen emphasised the international nature of the show, in terms of both exhibitors and visitors.

Prowein takes place from 19-21 March.

