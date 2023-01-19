Wines of Portugal Month to return in 2023

Wines of Portugal has announced the return of its annual campaign geared towards independent wine retailers.

Taking place in June, Wines of Portugal Month - which is now in its third year - aims to educate consumers about Portuguese wines and boost sales. According to the trade body, sales of Portuguese wines were up 383.48% in value and 440.87% in June 2022 compared to June 2021 at participating merchants.

As part of the campaign, 15 independent retailers will receive support from Wines of Portugal to organise in-store and/or online promotional activities.

This year’s campaign will also feature a collaboration with wine writer Jamie Goode, who will be covering Portuguese wines and platforming the 15 participating retailers through social media.

Retailers who wish to participate will be required to apply online by January 31.

