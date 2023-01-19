January - February 2023 issue out

The first issue of the year is out now, featuring insights from nine industry experts on what to expect from 2023 (pages 31 - 40). And with less than a month to go until this year’s Drinks Retailing Awards, we announce the full list of this year’s finalists (20 - 28).

Amid Dry January activations, YesMore examines whether low/no has broken out of its niche (12 - 13), while NielsenIQ offers an insight into how retailers can make the most of the low/no opportunity all year round (11). This issue also comes with our annual Buyers’ Guide to Mindful Drinking, which contains everything you need to know about the low/no category.

Elsewhere, Anne Krebiehl MW highlights the sustainability benefits of bulk wine (45 - 48), while Rachel Badham shares how retailers can make the most of Valentine’s Day (50). We also examine the potential of quick commerce for the drinks industry (18), and the key consumer trends for this year (8).

Our big interview is with C&C Group’s off-trade director Craig Clarkson (16 - 17). You can also find our regular features such as meet the maker (61), retailer focus (58), the Jeff Evans beer review (57) and Jason Millar’s wine column (14).



