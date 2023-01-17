Diageo to acquire Don Papa rum

By Lucy Britner
 | 17 January, 2023

Diageo has agreed to buy Philippines-based rum brand Don Papa.

The multinational drinks company will pay EUR260 million with a further potential consideration of EUR177.5 million through to 2028, subject to the brand's performance.

John Kennedy, president, Diageo Europe and India, said: “We are excited by the opportunity to bring Don Papa into the Diageo portfolio to complement our existing rums. This acquisition is in line with our strategy to acquire high growth brands with attractive margins that support premiumisation, and enables us to participate in the fast growing super-premium plus segment.”

Citing IWSR, Diageo said the super-premium plus segment of the rum category is in the “early stages of premiumisation”, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% in Europe and 27% in the US between 2016-2021.

“Through the same period, Don Papa rum consistently outperformed the market in Europe, delivering a 29% CAGR,” the company said.

Don Papa was launched in 2012 by Stephen Carroll and Andrew John Garcia, and it is currently available in 30 countries.

It joins a Diageo rum portfolio that includes Captain Morgan, Zacapa, Pampero and Bundaberg.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Martini launches AI campaign with flavour…
  2. Waitrose switches small wine bottles for cans…
  3. How did BWS perform this Christmas? - analysis…
  4. Virgin Wines sees sales fall in latest trading…
  5. The Co-ops adds wines from Romania and Uruguay…
  6. Hoptimism latest beer company to shutter
  7. Strikes, cost of living crisis hit C&C Group…
  8. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  9. New Zealand Winegrowers announces new brand…
  10. Curious Vines announces MW support programme

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95