Strikes, cost of living crisis hit C&C Group – trading update

By Lucy Britner
 | 16 January, 2023

Magners and Tennent’s owner C&C Group has flagged several headwinds in its latest trading statement.

The company said late last week that despite year-on-year net revenue growth of around 20% in the key trading month of December 2022, it now expects the group’s full year operating profit range for FY2023 to be €84-88 million.

“We believe consumer spending pressure is a driver behind this trading performance and will continue to be so in the near-term,” the company said. “Further, trading has been significantly impacted by rail network strikes in the UK, reducing footfall in urban areas over the key festive trading period.”

C&C said it will continue to review and drive efficiencies throughout its business “while ensuring we deliver a market leading offering to our customers and consumers”.

The company's full year 2023 ends on February 28. 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Martini launches AI campaign with flavour…
  2. Waitrose switches small wine bottles for cans…
  3. How did BWS perform this Christmas? - analysis…
  4. Virgin Wines sees sales fall in latest trading…
  5. The Co-ops adds wines from Romania and Uruguay…
  6. Hoptimism latest beer company to shutter
  7. Strikes, cost of living crisis hit C&C Group…
  8. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  9. New Zealand Winegrowers announces new brand…
  10. Curious Vines announces MW support programme

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95