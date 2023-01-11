Hoptimism latest beer company to shutter

Ecommerce beer retailer Hoptimism has become the latest beer company to close.

The retailer took to social media to report that it had ceased trading, citing “a tough couple of years”.

“It is with a heavy heart that I report Hoptimism has ceased trading,” said founder Rob Doyle. “It’s been a tough couple of years, but I had hoped that pre-Christmas sales coupled with a couple of opportunities we had up our sleeves would get things back to where they should be.

“Alas, December was our worst on record, and the opportunities slipped away. Following meetings with accountants and financial professionals we were left with no option but to close.”

Doyle started the business nine years ago, and had planned at one stage to open a bricks and mortar store.

“Hoptimism is not the first beer company to close this year, and will not be the last,” he continued. “I know times are tight, but if you are able to support your local independent businesses, please do all you can. As the saying goes, you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”

The closure follows a raft of others in the beer industry, including York-based independent beer shop Hop O’Clock and several breweries.

