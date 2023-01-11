New Zealand Winegrowers announces new brand platform

By Lucy Britner
 | 11 January, 2023

New Zealand Winegrowers has lined up a new global brand identity as it looks to highlight the New Zealand wine industry.

‘New Zealand Wine, Altogether Unique’ is the trade organisation’s first brand refresh since 2006.

Communication for the new branding includes a storytelling video clip, featuring New Zealand actor and winemaker Sir Sam Neill of Jurassic Park and The Piano fame. Neill is the proprietor of Two Paddocks, a vineyard based in Central Otago, New Zealand.

“This storytelling asset will tell the foundational story of New Zealand wine through the lens of the key pillars of purity, innovation, and care – aspects that make New Zealand wine and the New Zealand wine industry, so unique and special,” said Charlotte Read, general manager marketing, New Zealand Winegrowers.

“With global activity returning to ‘normal’, it’s more competitive than ever to have the voice of the New Zealand Wine brand heard, and a clear premium brand message is essential. Creating a compelling brand positioning for New Zealand Wine is important as we seek to engage and motivate evolving wine drinking audiences.”

