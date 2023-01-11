Westons lines up £2 million production investment

By Lucy Britner
 | 11 January, 2023

Westons Cider is to invest £2 million in its fruit pressing capacity as it looks to use technology to reduce energy consumption.

The investment, which is part of its plan to reduce its carbon footprint, will see two presses installed at its Herefordshire mill.

“Running entirely off renewable energy sources, and 20% more efficient than the current on-site presses, the new technology represents a significant step towards the company’s target of reducing its carbon emissions by 46% by 2030,” Westons said.

The installation will begin in May and will allow the company to press “around 30%” more fruit compared to the 2022 harvest.

The move follows last year’s £3 million investment in a canning line.

Giles Goodwin, production manager at Westons Cider, said: “Not only will we reduce our own on-site emissions, but we’ll be able to support more growers across Herefordshire and the neighbouring counties of Gloucestershire and Worcestershire.”

