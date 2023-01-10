Martini launches AI campaign with flavour focus

By Rachel Badham
 | 10 January, 2023

Martini has announced its ‘Unbottling Martini’ visual campaign which features images created by artificial intelligence software. 

The Bacardi-owned brand has shared nine images as part of the campaign, each of which were produced by feeding descriptive text into Midjourney’s AI platform to generate a visual representation of the nine Martini serves. To create a “unique interpretation” of Martini’s products, the AI platform was provided with the key ingredients found in the drinks, resulting in images that illustrate the prominent flavours in each serve.

The images depict a variety of Martini-based beverages such as a Negroni Sbagliato and a non-alcoholic Martini Vibrante & tonic.

Avril Nunez, Martini’s global creative development director, said the campaign marks a new era for the brand as it looks to educate consumers about Martini’s flavour profile:  “With this new suite of digitally-forward images, we’re looking to the future, using brand new technology to open up the world of Martini, showing consumers what goes into each and every bottle.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. New drinks launches - January 23
  2. Getting to know central and eastern European…
  3. The future of gin - analysis
  4. York beer shop closes as costs soar
  5. Global Brands buys Hooch from Molson Coors
  6. Think Rum 2022 round-up
  7. Diageo CEO receives knighthood in 2023 New…
  8. Spiralling costs force brewery closures
  9. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  10. Parfetts lines up new The Local store in Chesterfield…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95