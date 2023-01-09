Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris spotlight spirits, craft and no/low

The organisers behind Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris will place greater emphasis on spirits, craft products and no and low alcohol at this year’s show.

Vinexposium said today that the 2023 event will feature a hall, called Be Spirits, dedicated to spirits, craft producers and non-alcoholic drinks.

“In 2023, spirits, craft and alcohol-free beverages are becoming even more significant with 20 % extra floor space compared with the 2022 event and 44 % new exhibitors,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium. “Alongside the many French exhibitors, international attendance will be very strong with the return of Belgium, Canada, the United States, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Romania, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Alongside them will be Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic and Vietnam as newcomers to the exhibition in 2023.”

Exhibitors will showcase 27 different categories within the Be Spirits hall, organisers said, and the exhibition will also feature a 40-metre long Infinite Bar (pictured).

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris takes place from February 13-15 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Related articles: