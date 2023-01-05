New drinks launches - January 23

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

NO/LOW ALCOHOL

Pentire January Bundle

£65

USP: Botanical non-alcoholic spirits brand Pentire has launched a bundle for those looking to take on Dry January. The pack includes Pentire Adrift (70cl), Pentire Seaward (20cl), Coastal Spritz (50cl) and Pentire Margarita (20cl).

Mash Gang and Northern Monk’s Self-Titled

0.5% abv

USP: Self-Titled, a 0.5% abv American IPA, has rolled out to Morrisons. The collaboration between Mash Gang and Northern Monk is packaged in a 44cl can and will be listed in the craft beer aisle, not the alcohol-free section.

Black Lines Shirley Temple

£12

USP: Black Lines has introduced its first non-alcoholic pre-mixed cocktail, the Black Lines Shirley Temple. The cocktail combines grenadine, ginger ale, raspberry soda, fresh lemon, blood orange and a dash of bitters.

SPIRITS

Berry Bros & Rudd Winter Collection

USP: The 2022 Winter release comprises Blair Athol 2012 (£60), Dailuaine 2009 (£75), Linkwood 2011 Oloroso Finish (£95), Williamson 2013 Moscatel Barrel (£96), Blair Athol 2008 Tokaji Gonchi Finish (£105), Kornog 2006 (£160), Fiji Rum 2010 (£120), Glen Garioch 1988 (£450) and Chichibu 2014 (£475). Doug McIvor, Reserve Spirits manager, said: “Every quarterly release is centred around celebrating the finest quality spirits and producers from around the world and bringing them together in a collection that covers a breadth of flavour profiles and style, giving our customers the opportunity to try new spirits with confidence."

Ellers Farm Distillery Sloe Gin

26%

£20

USP: Adding to the distillery's Y-Gin range, the Sloe Gin pairs spiced flavours of cardamon and ginger with notes of plum and raisin. Ellers Farm suggests pairing the gin with sparkling wine or using it to make a hot toddy.

Related articles: