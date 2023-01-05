York beer shop closes as costs soar

By Rachel Badham
 | 05 January, 2023

York-based independent beer shop Hop O’Clock has shut its doors as both the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills continue to take their toll on the industry.

Announcing the closure on Instagram, Hop O’Clock owners Jimmy Hoggar and Julia Virpi confirmed that the shop - which first opened in 2019 - will cease operations this January.

Noting the difficulties retailers are facing in “such turbulent times”, the Instagram post read: “There has been a crisis after crisis since we opened and it's obviously taken its toll on all independent businesses.”

The owners said that they hope to continue the Hop O’Clock concept “with beer events such as bottle shares and tastings or just simply going to pub quizzes”. 

A handful of other UK-based beer businesses have recently closed as costs rise for producers and retailers alike. However, recent news of an extended alcohol duty freeze has been welcomed by the beer industry with the hope that it will relieve some of the financial pressure on the sector.

