Global Brands buys Hooch from Molson Coors

By Rachel Badham
 | 04 January, 2023

Global Brands has announced the acquisition of Hooch, Hooper’s and Reef from Molson Coors. 

Hooch, Hooper’s and Reef have been produced and distributed by Global Brands since 2012 under licence from Molson Coors. Global Brands has now purchased all three in an effort to grow the brands “in a way that aligns with the company’s vision”, as it looks to cater towards the increasing consumer demand for RTDs. 

Steve Perez, chairman and founder of Global Brands said that making the brands part of the company’s portfolio will provide “the opportunity to invest further into the brands with the added security of owning the equity”. 

Perez added: “We re-launched Hooch in 2012 at the Publican Awards with Keith Lemon and reinvigorated the brand, with new flavours and focus. Hooch is a staple of the RTD category sold by major retailers, and is a popular, well-loved brand. This deal will reinforce Global Brands’ position as the leading independent producer of RTD brands in the UK.”

He noted that Global Brands will continue “working closely” with the Molson Coors marketing team.

Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. 

 

