Welsh wine industry sets out 12-year plan

The Welsh wine industry has launched a strategy to increase the sector’s current value "by 10-fold to reach £100 million by 2035".

Developed with the support of the Welsh government’s Drinks Cluster, the plan is designed to ensure Wales “builds on its emerging reputation as an experimental producer of varying wines”.

The new industry strategy was launched at an event hosted by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language. He outlined five strategic pillars including a strong online presence, organisation, skills, wine tourism and Welsh wine identity and brand.

“With over 30 vineyards now operating across the country, Wales’ status as an innovative producer of high-quality wine has gone from strength to strength thanks to its pioneering vineyard owners, the fantastic fruit that is grown as well as Wales’ distinctive microclimate and landscape,” the strategy launch statement read. “There are many similarities to New Zealand which has gone from small scale to internationally renowned in the last 30 years overcoming similar climate and landscape challenges.”

Discussing the development of the strategy, Fintan O’Leary, managing director of Levercliff who facilitate the Welsh Drinks Cluster, said: “One of the core aims is to encourage vineyards and industry stakeholders to explore their Welsh provenance further, as it is the microclimates and landscapes that puts Wales in the advantageous position of producing award-winning red, rosé, white and sparkling wines, all of which have led to global recognition for many vineyards across the country and there is definitely potential to expand on this further.”

The Drinks Cluster also announced working on the delivery of viniculture and viticulture in partnership with Food Skills Cymru, Tyfu Cymru, Sussex-based Plumpton College and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd said: “I’m pleased to see Wales’ first Wine Strategy published, which sets out how the industry can grow over the coming years. It’s important to note this is the industry’s strategy, put together by them which is good to see. The Welsh Wine industry has tremendous potential to build on what has already been achieved and the strategy will help it do that.”

