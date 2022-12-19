International Beer Challenge 2023 open for entries

The International Beer Challenge 2023 is now open for entries. The competition, which is in its 27th year, welcomes beers from across the world.

With the ongoing interest and innovation in beer, the IBC has set out around 80 different sub-categories for the tasting competition.

Beers will be blind tasted by beer experts including retailers, supermarket beer buyers, flavour analysists, and award-winning beer writers. Judges will reward each beer on its own merit, based on aroma, taste and finish.

Products are awarded gold, silver, bronze or in some cases no medal at all. Gold medal winners will go through to the next round for the chance to win a category trophy or the top accolade, Supreme Champion.

The IBC also aims to recognise craftsmanship in the Brewers’ Awards, and exceptional aesthetics in the Design & Packaging awards.

“Winners can benefit from excellent coverage and PR and increased opportunity to gain listings from retailers, pub, bar and restaurant owners,” said IBC and Drinks Retailing commercial director Samantha Halliday.

The IBC is chaired by beer supremo Jeff Evans, who celebrates 21 years with the competition this year.

Evans said: “As chairman of the judges, I've witnessed many outstanding beers receive the credit they deserve through the competition. This year, some of these beers could be yours.''

The entry deadline is June 9, 2023 and early birds can benefit from a 20% discount before January 16. To find out more or enter the awards click here.

