Cult Wines launches Global Index

Cult Wines has announced the launch of its new Global Index to provide worldwide insights into the fine wine investment market.

Created in partnership with Wine-Searcher, the Global Index will process around 200,000 global wine prices every month to offer a view of consumer and merchant behaviour while providing “accurate pricing in the marketplace”.

Tom Gearing, CEO and co-founder of Cult Wines, said: “Working closely with Wine-Searcher presented a unique opportunity to provide real time insights and a transparency not seen before in the marketplace.

“The depth, analysis and accuracy of our indices will redefine how the market measures the performance of the fine wine industry, providing a previously unseen level of accuracy, enabling consumers to make more informed trading decisions.”

The Global Index also features regional indices, which are comprised of Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, Rhône, Italy, USA and the rest of the world.

The most recent monthly findings from the Cult Wines suggest that the fine wine market is in “good health”, with the Cult Wines Global Index is up 19.4% as of December 2022. Burgundy and Champagne led year-to-date gains.

