Convenience retailers urged to take safety measures for colleagues and customers

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is encouraging retailers to get involved with safety initiatives to support colleagues and customers in the winter months.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “In many cases, convenience stores may be the only business operating when it's dark and the surrounding areas may be quieter, leading customers to feel vulnerable.”

He continued: “We are encouraging retailers to think about some of the steps that they can take to send a powerful message to the communities that they serve and demonstrate that convenience stores are a welcoming and safe place to be.”

The ACS has recommended the Women’s Night Safety Charter, the Safe Spaces campaign and ShopKind as initiatives for retailers to participate in. Lowman noted that many retailers are already involved with the ShopKind campaign in an effort to encourage a respectful working environment for members of staff.

Additionally, the ACS suggested that retailers keep their stores well-lit in the evening to show consumers that they are operating, as well as familiarising themselves with helpline numbers such as a local Safer Neighbourhood team.

