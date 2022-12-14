Consumers concerned over alcohol marketing appealing to under-18s

By Rachel Badham
 | 14 December, 2022

An overwhelming majority of complaints considered by the independent complaints panel in 2022 were related to alcohol marketing and its potential appeal to under-18s according to a new report from the Portman Group.

85% of complaints were reportedly linked to whether alcohol marketing or packaging was considered to appeal to under-18s, the report found. Complaints were filed against images featuring people who were, or who appeared to be, under 25, as well as packaging that was thought to appeal to under-18s. 

However, 76% of these complaints were not upheld, with the Portman Group noting a “strong alignment” between the majority of producers and the code of practice. 

Additionally, the report found that drinks producers were more likely to seek guidance from the Portman Group’s advisory service on particular appeal to under-18s compared to any other topic. 

Matt Lambert, CEO the Portman Group, said: “It is positive to see producers continuing to take advantage of our Advisory Service to ensure that their products comply with the Portman Group’s Codes of Practice, and we encourage others to do so to help eliminate underage drinking.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Spiralling costs force brewery closures
  2. What will be the big drinks trends in 2023?…
  3. New drinks launches - December 22
  4. Drinks retailers share top Christmas trends…
  5. Baileys rival becomes Scotland's top-selling…
  6. How drinks retailers can use data to drive…
  7. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  8. Navigating tough times in the drinks industry…
  9. BrewDog no longer B Corp
  10. What to expect from Lidl’s wine offer this…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95