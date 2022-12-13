Consumers set to drink less over Christmas – research

By Lucy Britner
 | 13 December, 2022
A survey from water brand Highland Spring suggests that many consumers plan to drink less this Christmas, with health, hangovers and saving money the key reasons.  

Of the 1,000 adults surveyed, the main reasons for turning down alcohol this year are health and wellbeing concerns (36%) with many seeking a hangover-free Christmas (28%), and the cost of alcohol adding up in the Christmas trolley (44%). 

The survey also found that three in 10 feel like they can have a good time without alcohol and could be opting for soft drinks instead (64%) or alcohol-free beers or spirits (28%). Over a fifth will be adding some fizz to Christmas with sparkling water (23%).

According to the water brand, 56% of 30-44 year olds are the most likely to turn down a glass this Christmas, closely followed by 18-29 year olds (53%). Meanwhile, 72% of those aged 60 and over said they’ll be drinking the same as usual. 

Nic Yates, head of marketing at Highland Spring Sparkling Water, said: “Over the last few years, we’ve seen more and more Brits turn away from alcoholic drinks and favour low or non-alcoholic alternatives. We’re finding that younger consumers in particular have their health and wellbeing in mind, and are sober curious to avoid feeling rough the next day.”

