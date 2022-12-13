Diageo, Encirc line up net zero glass bottles

Glass manufacturer Encirc has partnered with Diageo to create “the world’s first” net zero glass bottles at scale by 2030.

Encirc, which last month agreed to buy bottling plant The Park from Accolade Wines, plans to build a new furnace at its Elton plant in Cheshire. According to the companies, the furnace will reduce carbon emissions by 90%, with an energy mix of green electricity and low carbon hydrogen.

“It is expected that carbon capture technology will capture the remaining carbon emissions by 2030,” the companies said. The furnace is set to be powered by zero carbon electricity and hydrogen, and be fully operational by 2027. The facility will produce up to 200 million Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Gordon’s and Tanqueray bottles annually by 2030.

Adrian Curry, managing director of Encirc said: “This will be a major step in our goal of producing net zero glass by 2030. With support from the government and key partners, Encirc and Diageo we believe it will be possible to have this first of its kind furnace up and running at the beginning of 2027.

“Glass is an incredible material being infinitely recyclable and chemically inert. It has been around since 3500 BC and has never been produced in this way. This is about protecting glass as a material by addressing the carbon challenge.”

The hydrogen used to power the new furnace will come from Vertex Hydrogen, a partner of the government-backed HyNet North West cluster.

