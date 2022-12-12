Campaign highlights new look for Glayva

By Lucy Britner
 | 12 December, 2022

Whyte and Mackay has rolled out a new pack design for its Scottish liqueur brand, Glayva. The new livery, which is said to feature “golden tones of tangerine across the bottle” also includes a textured label and a colour-matched closure.

The new bottle is the subject of a social media campaign, called ‘Not your usual’. The activation features a string of cocktail recipes to target festive gatherings.

“The refreshed proposition upgrades the packaging to reflect the premium nature of the product and tease the distinctive honey-spiced flavour,” the company said. The brand carries an RRP of £18 per 50cl. 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Spiralling costs force brewery closures
  2. What will be the big drinks trends in 2023?…
  3. Drinks retailers share top Christmas trends…
  4. New drinks launches - December 22
  5. Baileys rival becomes Scotland's top-selling…
  6. How drinks retailers can use data to drive…
  7. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  8. BrewDog no longer B Corp
  9. Schweppes targets mixer market with Christmas…
  10. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95