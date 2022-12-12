Campaign highlights new look for Glayva

Whyte and Mackay has rolled out a new pack design for its Scottish liqueur brand, Glayva. The new livery, which is said to feature “golden tones of tangerine across the bottle” also includes a textured label and a colour-matched closure.

The new bottle is the subject of a social media campaign, called ‘Not your usual’. The activation features a string of cocktail recipes to target festive gatherings.

“The refreshed proposition upgrades the packaging to reflect the premium nature of the product and tease the distinctive honey-spiced flavour,” the company said. The brand carries an RRP of £18 per 50cl.

