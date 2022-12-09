New drinks launches - December 22

SPIRITS

The Glenturret Manager’s Dram

51% abv

£165

USP: The second limited edition release in the Manager’s Dram series has been predominantly matured in European oak sherry casks, with "hints of American oak and mellow peat". Named for distillery manager Ian Renwick, The Glenturret Manager’s Dram: Release No. 2 is limited to 750 bottles.

The Glasgow Distillery’s Glasgow 1770 Innis & Gunn Golden Beer Cask Finish and Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish

58.5% and 58.1% abv, respectively

£59

USP: Following on from the success of its previous two small batch releases, which launched earlier this year, The Glasgow 1770 Innis & Gunn Golden Beer Cask Finish and Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish are now available and have both been produced in the distillery’s unpeated single malt style. The bottlings are limited to 356 and 210 bottles, respectively.

The Dalmore 2003 Vintage and The Dalmore 2007 Vintage

2003 Vintage, 46.9% abv, £350

2007 Vintage, 46.5% abv, £150

USP: The Dalmore 2003 Vintage was first matured in ex-Bourbon American oak casks, then “enhanced through a carefully balanced recipe of hand-selected casks; Rivesaltes sweet wine casks, rare Matusalem and Amoroso sherry casks and small-batch Bourbon barrels”.

The Dalmore 2007 Vintage was created through an initial maturation in ex-Bourbon American white oak barrels, then “enhanced with a harmony of rare-hand-selected aged casks - Matusalem, Apostoles and Amoroso sherry, alongside sweet Marsala wine barrels”.

Salcombe Distilling Co’s Snapes Point Sloe Gin

38% abv

£40

USP: This small batch cask aged sloe and damson gin was made using locally foraged sloes and is available in a 50cl bottle from the company’s website and Salcombe Distilling Co’s Victuallers flagship stores in Salcombe and Dartmouth.

BrewDog Distilling Co’s cask sale

From £5,000

USP: BrewDog is offering consumers the chance to own a cask of their inaugural single malt and single grain whisky. The 50 casks will be for sale via auction until December 11. There will be a choice of three different 20- litre casks - 30 ex-Oloroso sherry cask matured, 15 first fill ex-bourbon cask matured and five ex-bourbon cask matured. The casks will be filled in “early 2023”.

BEER

DC Brau Brewing Co, Paradox Brewing Co and Upslope Brewing Co beers

Various abvs and prices

USP: Home Bargains retail chain is launching three imported American craft breweries throughout their larger stores, in an exclusive three-week promotion starting December 14. DC Brau Brewing Co products include In Session IPA 4.5% abv and Penn Quarter Porter 5.5% abv. Paradox Brewing Co includes Para Helles 4.5% abv and Sonder Bräu 5.9% abv. Lastly, Upslope’s products are Craft Lager 4.8% abv and Citra Pale Ale 5.8% abv.

Beavertown’s Spaced Cowboy

7.5% abv

£3.50

USP: “This crisp IPA features a whole ranch of hops including Azacca, Amarillo and Citrus for maximum juiciness,” the brewer said. “Guaranteed to be a hit with fans of Beavertown’s Lupuloid IPA, expect Spaced Cowboy to have warm sweet mango and pineapple notes, a real hefty whack of clementine and tangerine and pine needle freshness to get drinkers in the festive spirit.”

WINE

Ridgeview Sparkling Red Reserve NV

£55

USP: This new wine is an expression of Pinot Noir grapes harvested in the hot lockdown summer of 2020. The release is limited to 2445 bottles and this sparkling red will only be produced in the ripest years.

RTDs and Mixers

Aldi’s Infusionist RTD Cocktails

From 17.5% abv

£9.99 (50cl)

USP: The new range comprises three flavours: Blood Orange Negroni RTD Cocktail (20% abv); Salted Caramel Espresso Martini RTD Cocktail (17.5% abv); and Earl Grey Old Fashioned RTD Cocktail (27% abv).

Lockdown Liquor & Co’s Easy Liquor RTDs

14.5% abv

£18 (4x12.5cl)

USP: Lockdown Liquor & Co, the London-based cocktail company, has moved into premium canned cocktails. The range comprises Margarita, Rum Punch, Ginger Cosmo and Espresso Martini.

Del Monte and Old Tom Gin company’s soft drinks/mixer range

£1.99

USP: “Featuring at least 20% real fruit juice and no added sugar”, Del Monte’s A Kick of Fruit energy drinks are available in pineapple, mango, passion fruit and lime; blood orange spritz; pineapple, lime and mint flavour; pineapple, grapefruit and lime; lemon ginger and pomegranate raspberry. They are designed to be served alone or as mixers for cocktails and long drinks.

Related articles: