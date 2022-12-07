Drinks retailers share top Christmas trends for 2022

As Christmas rapidly approaches, drinks retailers have shared the most popular choices among consumers, from old favourites to emerging categories that look set to become festive staples.

In the wine world, Majestic suggests that the Cava resurgence will see bottles of the bubbly fly off shelves this Christmas. The retailer notes a 17.33% increase in global Cava sales between 2020 and 2021, and Majestic is anticipating high sales among those who are looking for a more wallet-friendly alternative to Champagne.

However, Majestic still suspects that more traditional options such as Champagne and English sparkling will remain a fan favourite.

Elsewhere, emerging wine regions, notably Greece, have proved a hit with Majestic’s customers who are seeking a balance between value and quality.

Turning to spirits, Majestic has recorded a 7% rise in flavoured liqueurs year-on-year, with 2022 continuing to see upward growth in the category. While classic options such as cream liqueurs are still going strong, the retailer has noted a 30% year-on-year rise in Calvados sales as the “underdog” spirit attracts new audiences.

Elsewhere, online retailer Master of Malt has declared rum as the spirit of the year, having seen an 150% increase in sales of flavoured and spiced rum from April 2021 to April 2022. Similarly, tequila has boomed in recent years, with Master of Malt recording a 578% rise in tequila sales (for bottles >£150) over the past two years.

Looking beyond Christmas, Master of Malt suspects that English whisky will continue its upward trajectory in 2023 providing that the market does not become oversaturated with options.

And as the low/no category consolidates itself as a powerful player in the industry, Majestic predicts that low/no options will see success this Christmas and beyond.

