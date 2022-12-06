BrewDog no longer B Corp

BrewDog has announced that it is no longer B Corp certified, explaining that it could not uphold “additional measures” requested by B Lab.

Headed up by B Lab, B Corp certification indicates a legal commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Sharing the decision for the company to “step aside” from its B Corp certification, a BrewDog spokesperson said: “B Lab had requested additional measures from BrewDog and the BrewDog board decided that these were not something we could do at this time.

“Though we remain committed to the values upheld by B Lab, we believe our business is currently best served by focusing on the Blueprint [BrewDog’s brand roadmap], as well as very specific sustainability targets related to our Lost Forest project and the continued ramp-up of our AD [anaerobic digestion] facility,” they continued.

The spokesperson also noted that BrewDog was recently certified as a carbon negative company by Positive Planet. The brand insisted that it was maintaining its “commitment to demonstrable sustainability initiatives” amid “operational changes” to see it through the current financial crisis.

