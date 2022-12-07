Schweppes targets mixer market with Christmas campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 07 December, 2022

Schweppes has launched its Christmas campaign as the brand looks to champion mixed drinks over the festive season. 

Manufactured by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), Schweppes GB will be airing a TV advert from early December featuring its “we’ve got the tonic, you’ve got the spirit” tagline. To support the advert, the brand will be offering consumers “mixed drink inspiration” through advertising and social media. 

The campaign will also include a PR programme, made in partnership with a handful of mixology influencers.

Martin Attock, vice president of commercial development at CCEP GB noted the importance of the festive season for mixer brands: “Sales of mixers overtrade during the festive period in comparison to the rest of the year as shoppers enjoy more social occasions at home with friends and family.”

 

