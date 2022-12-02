The Drinks Trust starts industry book club

By Lucy Britner
 | 02 December, 2022

Trade charity The Drinks Trust has lined up a free book club, as it looks to offer its Drinks Community members access to free education.

The Book Club will introduce a new book every four months covering wine, beer and spirits, working with authors and publishing houses to provide access to books.

Books confirmed for 2023 are The Oxford Companion to Wine, by Jancis Robinson (running January-April), The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails, edited by David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum (running May-August) and The Oxford Companion to Beer, by Garrett Oliver (running September-December) with all books being delivered as online versions.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said of the initiative: “We are very appreciative of the opportunity given to us by Oxford University Press to provide a wealth of knowledge to those looking to further themselves in the drinks hospitality industry. The value and impact they will provide is indispensable, much like the books themselves.”

