Club Soda opens permanent low and no alcohol shop

Mindful drinking organisation Club Soda has opened a permanent low and no alcohol shop and tasting room, following a successful Crowdfunder campaign.

The Covent Garden site, which opened today, features around 150 low and no alcohol brands, including partner brands Everleaf, Lucky Saint, Sentia, Crodino, Oddbird Wines and Double Dutch. The tasting room has space for meetings, training and masterclasses.

The permanent site follows pop-up shop – the Alcohol-Free Off-Licence, and Club Soda said it will also add an online shop to its retail presence.

Club Soda founder Laura Willoughby MBE, said: “Establishing an HQ for low & no drinks in the UK is a big moment. We can’t wait to showcase the incredible range available whilst we help educate and encourage even more people to drink mindfully and live well. The success of the Club Soda Alcohol-Free Off-Licence pop-up showed the enormous demand for drinks in this space. We’re beyond excited to have a dedicated, permanent location for our community to explore and, most importantly, flourish.”

Related articles: