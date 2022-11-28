Yorkshire Pudding Beer wins Aldi listing

By Lucy Britner
 | 28 November, 2022

A beer made using Yorkshire puddings has won Aldi’s Next Big Thing competition – and it is now available at stores nationwide.

The Aldi competition, which was featured on Channel 4, saw hopeful suppliers compete for space on the supermarket’s shelves.

Malton Brewery's Yorkshire Pudding Beer (£1.49/50cl), which was first made in 2019, is brewed with half a Yorkshire pudding. Creators Howard Kinder and his son Harry claim the addition makes the beer “soft, smooth and slightly creamy”.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, also selected Harry Specters Chocolate Bars as winners - an Ely-based business with a workforce of people with autism.

“Choosing between beer and chocolate was just too tough,” said Ashfield. “The love and innovation that has gone into their products is just outstanding. They are both fantastic products and it just felt right to make both winners.  

 “Moments like this just really make me love my job. You could see how much it meant to both of them. And I’m confident our shoppers are going to enjoy these fantastic treats.” 

