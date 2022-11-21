Majority will watch World Cup at home – research

More than three-quarters of those who plan to watch the men’s World Cup will do so at home, according to new research from consumer intelligence company Vypr.

The company found that 79% of people planning to watch the tournament will do so at home, with 60% planning to buy alcohol for the event. Elsewhere, 61% plan to buy snacks and 47% will buy soft drinks. Half of those surveyed will purchase a takeaway, while 42% will buy food to cook at home.

Kevin Baldwin, Vypr CEO, said: “Our latest findings indicate that a winter World Cup and its close proximity to Christmas are reducing people’s appetites to celebrate in the same way as a summer event.

“The cost of living crisis will also impact people as they prioritise spending in the build-up to Christmas. With previous World Cups played in summer, venues have been able to offer a wider range of entertainment to attract consumers. Venues and brands must develop compelling offers to boost custom as the tournament unfolds.”

