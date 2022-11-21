Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Co sells Eagle Brewery to Damm

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Co (CMBC) has announced plans to offload its Eagle Brewery in Bedford to Spanish brewer Damm.

Eagle will become Damm’s first brewery outside of mainland Europe. As part of the agreement, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Eagle Brewery’s beers will remain part of CMBC’s portfolio.

CMBC has an existing partnership with Damm and Damm’s Estrella Damm brand has been packaged for the UK market at the Eagle Brewery since 2010.

Paul Davies, CEO, CMBC, said: “I am grateful to all of my colleagues and their counterparts at Damm for their collaboration throughout the process of making this agreement a reality. This significant moment for the brewery, becoming Damm’s first brewery outside mainland Europe, has been made possible thanks to the brilliant and dedicated team at the Eagle Brewery, who we will be supporting throughout the transition.”

Demetrio Carceller Arce, executive president, Damm, said the deal will strengthen the company’s position in the UK market.

CMBC added that all 67 production colleagues working at the Eagle Brewery will transfer over to Damm’s workforce.

