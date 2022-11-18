November - December 2022 issue out now

The latest issue of Drinks Retailing is here, and we’re marking the end of the year by taking a look at trends present and future, from the biggest hits in the world of Christmas gifting (pages 20 - 24) to YesMore’s review of what to expect from 2023 (12 - 13).

Following the Think Rum trade day on November 8, Peter Holland rounds up the event and explores the future of the rum category (31 - 33). This issue also examines the potential of the 2022 World Cup for the off-trade (8), and what the latest budget announcement means for the drinks industry (5).

Elsewhere, Felicity Carter highlights the need for brands to take a more focused approach to gin (27 - 28), while Lucy Britner explores the landscape of central and eastern European and Eastern Med wines and their appeal to the UK market (35 - 37).

Our big interview is with Pernod Ricard’s wine portfolio director Lucy Bearman (16 - 17). This issue also contains regular features such as meet the maker with Sxollie founder Laura Clacey (48), retailer focus with Cave Bristol’s Martin Hagen (49), and the Jeff Evans beer review (43).

