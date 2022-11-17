Tring Winery announces closure as bills soar

By Rachel Badham
 | 17 November, 2022

Hertfordshire-based wine merchant and producer Tring Winery will be closing on December 10, as independent retailers feel the pressure of rising costs.

Opened in February 2020, Tring Winery was shortlisted for the Newcomer of the Year award at the 2022 Drinks Retailing Awards.

Co-founder Alex Taylor announced the closure on Twitter this morning, attributing “non-stop increases in bills and materials” to the decision. 

“The fact that I couldn’t get grapes from my usual source didn’t help,” Taylor added. 

However, Taylor said that his wine sampling business, The Online Tasting Company, will continue running as normal.

“The good news is that our other business, The Online Tasting Company, goes from strength to strength and this move will let us focus more on our packaging solution. We are determined to make it the very best way to get wine samples into customers’ hands.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Accolade Wines to sell The Park to Encirc
  2. Enotria & Coe scrutinised over Telegraph wine…
  3. Navigating tough times in the drinks industry…
  4. New drinks launches - November 22
  5. How beer is moving with the times - analysis
  6. Campari Group opens new regional HQ in London…
  7. Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks…
  8. What to expect from Lidl’s wine offer this…
  9. Tia Maria launches ‘Two-of-a-kind’ campaign…
  10. Cîroc vodka highlights flavoured vodka with…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95