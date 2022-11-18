International Beer Challenge winners announced
The supreme champion, trophy and medal winners for the 2022 International Beer Challenge (IBC) have been revealed.
1906 Black Coupage by Spanish brewery Hijos de Rivera has been awarded Supreme Champion, as well as winning the award for Best Lager Above 5%.
With entries spanning 31 countries, 61 were awarded gold medals. In total, 82 different styles of beer were entered into this year’s IBC.
After re-tasting the gold medal-winning beers, the Supreme Champion was decided by the senior judging panel.
Noting “excellent” entries across the board, IBC chair Jeff Evans said 1906 Black Coupage was the “unanimous choice”, following two years of low/no beers being crowned as Supreme Champion.
“The judges – all beer experts with decades of experience of judging competitions – simply thought this German-style bock made in Spain was outstanding, remarking on its elegance, complexity and its ease of drinking for a beer of 7.2% ABV.
“The beer scene in Spain has improved dramatically in recent years and this win should, justifiably, draw attention to all the great work brewers in the country are doing,” Evans added.
A further 131 beers won silver medals, while 177 won bronze. In addition to Supreme Champion, trophies were awarded across 9 categories (including Best Lager Above 5%).
Best No/Low Alcohol Beer
Freewave Hazy IPA, Athletic Brewing Company
Best Flavoured Beer
Saracena, Birra del Borgo
Best Ale up to 5%
Mad Goose, Purity Brewing Company
Best Wheat Beer
Super Bock Selecção 1927 Bavaria Weiss, Super Bock Group
Best Ale above 5%
Gordon Scotch Ale, John Martin SA
Best Lager up to 5%
Bayern, Thornbridge Brewery
Best Stout/Porter
Imperial Stout, Wild Card Brewery
Best Speciality Beer
Necessary Evil, Thornbridge Brewery
BREWER AWARDS
As well as the taste awards, the IBC gave eight Brewer Awards based on a brand’s accumulation of medals and their points score. Brewer of the Year: Europe was awarded to John Martin, which was also crowned Supreme Champion Brewer across all categories.
Brand manager Edward Martin said: “Winning the prestigious Supreme Champion Brewer of the Year is without doubt the best recognition a brewer can receive.
“Together with our partners, this unique award shows the tremendous renewal Anthony Martin, his family and team, placed in the family business in the last 20 years.”
Highly Commended Brewer: Asia
Urbrew
Brewer of the Year: UK
Thornbridge Brewery
Brewer of the Year: North America
Athletic Brewing Company
Highly Commended Brewer: South America
Cervejaria Masterpiece
UK Retailer of the Year
Marks & Spencer
UK Importer/Distributor of the Year
Branded Drinks
Glenn Payne Rising Star
Cervezas Bajo Cero