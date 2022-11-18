International Beer Challenge winners announced

The supreme champion, trophy and medal winners for the 2022 International Beer Challenge (IBC) have been revealed.

1906 Black Coupage by Spanish brewery Hijos de Rivera has been awarded Supreme Champion, as well as winning the award for Best Lager Above 5%.

With entries spanning 31 countries, 61 were awarded gold medals. In total, 82 different styles of beer were entered into this year’s IBC.

After re-tasting the gold medal-winning beers, the Supreme Champion was decided by the senior judging panel.

Noting “excellent” entries across the board, IBC chair Jeff Evans said 1906 Black Coupage was the “unanimous choice”, following two years of low/no beers being crowned as Supreme Champion.

“The judges – all beer experts with decades of experience of judging competitions – simply thought this German-style bock made in Spain was outstanding, remarking on its elegance, complexity and its ease of drinking for a beer of 7.2% ABV.

“The beer scene in Spain has improved dramatically in recent years and this win should, justifiably, draw attention to all the great work brewers in the country are doing,” Evans added.

A further 131 beers won silver medals, while 177 won bronze. In addition to Supreme Champion, trophies were awarded across 9 categories (including Best Lager Above 5%).

Best No/Low Alcohol Beer

Freewave Hazy IPA, Athletic Brewing Company

Best Flavoured Beer

Saracena, Birra del Borgo

Best Ale up to 5%

Mad Goose, Purity Brewing Company

Best Wheat Beer

Super Bock Selecção 1927 Bavaria Weiss, Super Bock Group

Best Ale above 5%

Gordon Scotch Ale, John Martin SA

Best Lager up to 5%

Bayern, Thornbridge Brewery

Best Stout/Porter

Imperial Stout, Wild Card Brewery

Best Speciality Beer

Necessary Evil, Thornbridge Brewery

BREWER AWARDS

As well as the taste awards, the IBC gave eight Brewer Awards based on a brand’s accumulation of medals and their points score. Brewer of the Year: Europe was awarded to John Martin, which was also crowned Supreme Champion Brewer across all categories.

Brand manager Edward Martin said: “Winning the prestigious Supreme Champion Brewer of the Year is without doubt the best recognition a brewer can receive.

“Together with our partners, this unique award shows the tremendous renewal Anthony Martin, his family and team, placed in the family business in the last 20 years.”

Highly Commended Brewer: Asia

Urbrew

Brewer of the Year: UK

Thornbridge Brewery

Brewer of the Year: North America

Athletic Brewing Company

Highly Commended Brewer: South America

Cervejaria Masterpiece

UK Retailer of the Year

Marks & Spencer

UK Importer/Distributor of the Year

Branded Drinks

Glenn Payne Rising Star

Cervezas Bajo Cero

