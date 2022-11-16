Asda introduces draught drinks in Leeds store

Asda has launched draught beer, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails at its Pudsey branch in Leeds as it looks to boost its sustainability credentials and cater to adventurous consumers.

Set up in collaboration with specialist drinks retailer Craft on Draft, 12 rotating drinks options will be available to purchase by shoppers, alongside reusable containers that can be brought back into the branch for refilling.

Consumers will also be able to purchase the draught drinks for home delivery via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Asda’s click and collect service.

Claire Cragg, manager for business development and strategic Partnerships at Asda, said: “The Craft on Draft team’s expertise in the hospitality industry will bring a range of drinks to the store that are unlikely to be found elsewhere and that complement our strong existing beers, wines and spirits offer.

“The refillable element of the trial gives customers the chance to pick up a new tipple and make a small change to help them shop more sustainably.”

Beers currently offered on draught include Dia De Los Muertos by Hammerton Brewery and Little Fish by Goodh Brewing Co. Consumers will also be able to purchase Craft on Draft gift vouchers as Asda eyes Christmas shoppers.

