Tia Maria launches ‘Two-of-a-kind’ campaign with singer Mae Muller

Tia Maria has launched a campaign for its Cold Brew Coffee and Matcha Cream liqueurs in partnership with British singer Mae Muller.

The campaign targets the cocktail market, highlighting two Tia Maria-based serves: a ‘Tia Espresso Martini’ and a ‘Matcha Tini’. It also features Muller’s new song I Just Came to Dance, as well as a short documentary following the singer’s musical career.

Marc Richardson, country director UK at Tia Maria and Disaronno, said the campaign and collaboration with Muller aims to “drive brand awareness” by engaging more social media users.

Richardson added: “We are so excited to have Mae Muller behind the Two-of-a-Kind campaign this year. She perfectly encapsulates the energy of Tia Maria.”

As part of the partnership, Muller will also be performing at a Tia Maria event in December.

Related articles: