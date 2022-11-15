Tia Maria launches ‘Two-of-a-kind’ campaign with singer Mae Muller

By Rachel Badham
 | 15 November, 2022

Tia Maria has launched a campaign for its Cold Brew Coffee and Matcha Cream liqueurs in partnership with British singer Mae Muller. 

The campaign targets the cocktail market, highlighting two Tia Maria-based serves: a ‘Tia Espresso Martini’ and a ‘Matcha Tini’. It also features Muller’s new song I Just Came to Dance, as well as a short documentary following the singer’s musical career. 

Marc Richardson, country director UK at Tia Maria and Disaronno, said the campaign and collaboration with Muller aims to “drive brand awareness” by engaging more social media users.

Richardson added: “We are so excited to have Mae Muller behind the Two-of-a-Kind campaign this year. She perfectly encapsulates the energy of Tia Maria.”

As part of the partnership, Muller will also be performing at a Tia Maria event in December. 

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Accolade Wines to sell The Park to Encirc
  2. Navigating tough times in the drinks industry…
  3. How beer is moving with the times - analysis
  4. New drinks launches - November 22
  5. Campari Group opens new regional HQ in London…
  6. Cîroc vodka highlights flavoured vodka with…
  7. Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks…
  8. International Cider Challenge 2023 open for…
  9. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  10. Jascots reports increase in organic producers…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95