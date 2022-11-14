Accolade Wines to sell The Park to Encirc

By Lucy Britner
 | 14 November, 2022

Accolade Wines has agreed to sell its bottling and warehousing facility to glass company Encirc.

Accolade said the deal will include The Park facility in Bristol along with all associated plant and equipment. As part of the transaction, around 400 employees will transfer to Encirc.  

The deal, which is expected to close in January 2023, will see Accolade enter a 10-year contract bottling and distribution deal with Encirc.

The move will “utilise rail distribution between sites and supply into retail, enabling Encirc to provide an ultra-efficient, sustainable supply chain service across the UK beverage market”, the companies said.

Encirc, which is part of Vidrala, currently operates from three sites: Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, Elton, Cheshire and Corsico, Italy. It produces around four billion glass bottles and other containers annually and can fill around 200 million litres of bulk-shipped beverages every year. Th company offers glass, filling, storage and distribution.

Accolade Wines CEO, Robert Foye, said the decision to divest The Park facility and enter a long-term bottling and distribution agreement with Encirc would deliver the "optimal supply chain structure" to support the company’s growth strategy in key markets, including the UK and Europe.

“Accolade Wines is committed to excellence across its global supply chain in terms of innovation, quality, efficiency and sustainability," he said. “The Park represents best practice across all of these criteria and, through our collaboration with Encirc with its deep experience and networks across Europe, we will be able to continue accessing all the benefits of this world-class facility while extracting additional efficiency and flexibility in our supply chain. In Encirc, we have found the perfect partner to provide the bottling, warehousing and distribution services we need to support our premiumisation strategy in the growth markets of Europe and around the world.”

Financial details were not disclosed. 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Campari Group opens new regional HQ in London…
  2. How beer is moving with the times - analysis
  3. Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks…
  4. New drinks launches - June 2022
  5. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  6. Cîroc vodka highlights flavoured vodka with…
  7. New drinks launches - November 22
  8. Think Rum line-up announced
  9. Fortified wine beyond Christmas - analysis
  10. Making the most of the home cocktail boom

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95