Jascots reports increase in organic producers

Jascots Wine Merchants has reported that 40% of their producer partners are now certified organic, marking a 25% increase since last year.

In its Jascots supplier survey of 83 producers, the merchant said that working with sustainable producers is a “priority”. As well as seeing an increase in organic-certified producers, a further 16% of respondents said that they are currently in the process of converting to organic.

In terms of sustainable packaging, Jascots found that around 50% of its producers use “lightweight bottles” for some or all of their wines, while a further 51% use recycled glass for their bottles.

Miles MacInnes, Jascots managing director, said: “With sustainability and climate at the top of everyone’s agenda, we are delighted to work with so many producers who feel passionate about producing wine in the most environmentally sound way possible.”

The merchant has also pledged to reduce its carbon footprint as part of its sustainability strategy. According to measurements by the Carbon Trust, it has reduced its carbon emissions by around 28% over the past six years.

