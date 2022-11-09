Cîroc vodka highlights flavoured vodka with first UK TV advert

By Rachel Badham
 | 09 November, 2022

Cîroc vodka will be airing its first advert on UK TV with its ‘Make Big Moves’ campaign. It aims to boost the Diageo-owned brand’s flavoured offerings amid “increasing consumer interest” in flavoured vodka. 

The campaign comprises a series of three adverts platforming a flavour within the Cîroc portfolio. Each advert also features a celebrity to represent a Cîroc product; model Winnie Harlow as its Pineapple Vodka, performer and Drag Race UK alumni Bimini as Red Berry and hip hop duo Krept & Konan as the Blue Dot variant. 

It will run across UK TV platforms as well as video-on-demand and social media. 

Manon Lambert, senior brand manager for Cîroc, said Diageo is hoping to welcome more drinkers to vodka, noting Cîroc’s “success” in the category.

 

