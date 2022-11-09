Cîroc vodka highlights flavoured vodka with first UK TV advert

Cîroc vodka will be airing its first advert on UK TV with its ‘Make Big Moves’ campaign. It aims to boost the Diageo-owned brand’s flavoured offerings amid “increasing consumer interest” in flavoured vodka.

The campaign comprises a series of three adverts platforming a flavour within the Cîroc portfolio. Each advert also features a celebrity to represent a Cîroc product; model Winnie Harlow as its Pineapple Vodka, performer and Drag Race UK alumni Bimini as Red Berry and hip hop duo Krept & Konan as the Blue Dot variant.

It will run across UK TV platforms as well as video-on-demand and social media.

Manon Lambert, senior brand manager for Cîroc, said Diageo is hoping to welcome more drinkers to vodka, noting Cîroc’s “success” in the category.

