Campari Group opens new regional HQ in London

The Campari Group has moved it UK operations from The Shard to open a new regional headquarters in London.

The Northern Central & Eastern European business unit and UK market HQ is called The House of Campari Group, UK. The space is situated on Great Portland Street, marking the first time the business has owned a UK office.

The Aperol owner said the new regional HQ “signals a new era for the Italian giant’s operations in this country and in the Northern Central & Eastern Europe region – as well as internationally”, at the same time as creating new jobs as part of a long-term commitment to the UK market.

The new HQ also features the Campari Academy training facility, pictured above.

Cesare Vandini, managing director for the Northern Central & Eastern Europe business unit, said: “We have been operating in the UK for just seven years – and it has quickly become one of our most important markets, not just in Europe, but globally. As such, The House of Campari Group, UK is not only our new Northern Central & Eastern Europe home here, but also an important strategic development for the business, demonstrating our commitment to our customers, partners, and colleagues – ultimately underlining our belief in the UK market and our brands’ performance within it. This is a significant investment for the group; despite the volatile economic scenario on an international level, we are confident that there is a bright future ahead, with our London operations playing an increasingly critical role in this.”

