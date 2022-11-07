Brewers ramp up net zero ambitions as COP27 begins

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) and the Zero Carbon Forum have today launched an expanded roadmap for UK brewers to help the sector “decarbonise at pace” to reach net zero.

The roadmap, launched at the beginning of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, is designed specifically for the brewing sector and provides guidance to support brewers on a pathway to net zero emissions.

Industry specialist Carbon Architecture has provided a deep-dive into brewing emissions within the roadmap, and quantified the sector’s environmental impact. Actions include optimising hot liquor systems, the decarbonisation of ingredients and transportation fleets, as well as highlighting the support needed from the government to help the sector on its net zero journey.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “This is not a mission we can embark on alone, collaboration is key, which is why we are delighted to launch this bespoke guidance alongside the Zero Carbon Forum and Carbon Architecture, to provide British brewers with a clear pathway to a net zero, green future.”

Mark Chapman, chief executive of Zero Carbon Forum, added that many of the initiatives detailed in the enhanced roadmap will also “improve efficiency, grow sales and de-risk supply chains”.

Meanwhile, Will Todd, chief executive of Carbon Architecture, said the brewing industry has been taking positive steps to decarbonise since the UK government first committed to its net zero 2050 targets.

“This revised roadmap is the result of a strong collaboration between the sector’s largest and most influential trade association in the BBPA, the Zero Carbon Forum, which has ensured that the key stakeholders - the brewers themselves - are firmly invested in the recommendations put forward by the roadmap, and our consulting team at Carbon Architecture.



“We have been helping brewers optimise their processes to reduce energy, carbon and product loss for the last decade, and I’m proud to say that we have come together to share our knowledge, and to help set this ambitious net zero pathway.”

The Zero Carbon Roadmap for Brewing can be found here.

