Glenmorangie relaunches ‘It's kind of delicious and wonderful’ campaign

Scotch whisky brand Glenmorangie has relaunched its 2020 visual campaign with the aim of encouraging a wider audience to explore the whisky category.

Created in partnership with photographer Miles Aldridge, the campaign features six new images with the tagline, “It’s kind of delicious and wonderful”. Every image features consumers drinking Glenmorangie in a different location as the brand strives to inspire “old and new” whisky drinkers.

Caspar Macrae, Glenmorangie global marketing & business director, said the brand was “delighted” with the impact of the original 2020 campaign.

“We wanted to extend it further for drinkers to enjoy. With these new scenes, we’re inviting the viewer to step even deeper into the world of Glenmorangie,” Macrae added.

As part of the campaign, Glenmorangie will be opening an immersive pop-up phone box in Spitalfields Market, Shoreditch, named the ‘Wonder Hotline’. Running from November 15 - 19, the public will be invited to enter the phone box and answer a series of questions which will direct them to a local venue where they can receive a free Glenmorangie cocktail.

