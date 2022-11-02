Jeroboams lines up new Wimbledon shop

By Lucy Britner
 | 02 November, 2022

Jeroboams has announced plans to open its ninth retail store. The Wimbledon Village site, which is set to open in December, will also feature premium food alongside its selection of wines, spirits and beer. 

Jeroboams CEO Matt Tipping said: “We have made no secret of the fact that we have wanted to grow our portfolio of shops, and take Jeroboams to areas where we would like to have a physical presence.

“With the continuation of trends including flexible and home-based working, we hope that many of our regular online and private customers in Wimbledon will welcome the arrival of a local Jeroboams shop.”

Tipping added that the company is committed to maintaining the values of the individual shops and their localities – and local producers confirmed so far include Wimbledon Brewery and Yotes Court wines.

“We are fiercely independent and the producers we work with throughout the business, many of whom are family-owned, like-minded, with a long-term, quality–focused philosophy with sustainability in mind.”

