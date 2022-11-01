Brand refresh for Glen’s Vodka as owners seek growth

Scottish vodka brand Glen’s has launched its first major refresh since launching in 2003, as it looks to reach new consumers.

Spearheaded by creative agency Thirst, the The Loch Lomond Group said it was looking to give Glen’s a “renewed relevance” among consumers. Targeting a “more serious end of the market”, Glen’s packaging has been revamped with the aim of championing its Scottish provenance.

The bottle maintains its red, white and gold colour scheme, with a simplified monogram and refreshed typography which includes the messaging ‘produced and bottled in Scotland’.

Thirst’s creative director, Matt Burns, noted the importance of reassessing Glen’s brand direction as its “drifting sense of identity” impacted growth.

“With a fresh new story to tell and visual equities to convey it, this fresher, more modern Glen’s stakes its claim to everyday quality, and paves the way for the brand’s braver growth ambitions,” he said.

