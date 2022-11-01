New drinks launches - November 22

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Dead Man's Fingers Coffee Tequila Liqueur

£28% abv

£18

USP: As Dead Man's Fingers looks to expand into new catergories such as tequila, Rachel Adams, marketing director, is "confident" that its Coffee Tequila Liqueur will be "popular with spirits drinkers" as coffee-flavoured beverages boom. The launch coincides with the brand's new 'Give the Tradition the Finger' social and digital campaign.

Fortnum & Mason Grande Champagne Cognac Hors d’Age

40% abv

£135

USP: Made in partnership with Frapin’s family cellars in France’s Champagne region, the cognac was distilled and aged on the Frapin estate. Aged for an average of at least 30 years, Oscar Dodd, wine & spirits buyer at Fortnum & Mason said: “Cognacs of this age and quality are extremely rare by their nature.”

The Portuguese Collection by Tomatin

46% abv

£90

USP: Tomatin’s latest collection includes three expressions inspired by Portuguese wines: The Port Edition, The Moscatel Edition, and The Madeira Edition. Each of the whiskies were distilled in September 2006 before being aged in oak casks for 8 years. In April 2015, the whisky was then moved into Tawny Port, Moscatel de Setúbal and Madeira wine casks for a further 7 years.

Haig Club Limited Edition Christmas bottle

40% abv

£17

USP: Containing Haig Club’s single grain whisky, the Christmas bottle was designed in collaboration with David Beckham. Beckham also features in Haig Club’s Christmas campaign.

Økar Island Bitters and Mocha

24% and 20% abv

£25 - £26

USP: Økar liqueurs are available in the UK for the first time via Ten Locks. Mocha is a coffee liqueur while Island Bitters is said to be an “Australian twist on traditional Italian Amari” which can be used to make Negronis.

BEER & CIDER

DukesHill Whisky Cask Cider

6.7% abv

£15.60 (pack of 6)

USP: Matured for six months in single malt scotch whisky casks, the cider has notes of vanilla, oak and honey. The cider is also available in two Christmas gift packs.

Good Chemistry Brewing x She Brews Beer All Welcome

4.4% abv

£36 (12 x 440ml)

USP: Brewed to celebrate one year of the She Drinks Beer initiative, Good Chemistry Brewing invited around 40 women working in Bristol’s beer industry to take part in the production of All Welcome - a new limited-edition pale ale with a combination of US and NZ hops. It has flavours of “lime, grapefruit and tropical fruit”.

Budweiser World Cup edition

5% abv

£TBC

USP: To celebrate its sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup, Budweiser is launching limited-edition packs of its bottles and cans. The packaging will feature imagery of the World Cup trophy and a scan-to-win QR code which will provide consumers with the opportunity to win FIFA World Cup tickets.

RTDS & MIXERS

Dead Man's Fingers Margarita

5% abv

£1.99

USP: The new RTD is made using Dead Man’s Fingers Tequila Reposado and packaged in a can for a "convienient" on-the-go cocktail.

VK Candy Cane

4% abv

£10 (mixed pack of 10)

USP: Following its limited-edition launch in 2019, VK has reintroduced its Candy Cane flavour ahead of the festive season. It has notes of strawberry and peppermint, and is available in a mixed multipack featuring 9 other VK flavours as well as 70cl bottles.

Lot 42 canned cocktail collection

4.5% and 0% abv

£25 (mixed pack of 12) or £11 (gift pack of 3)

USP: Adding to its range of hard seltzers, Lot 42 has launched three canned cocktails including a negroni-inspired RTD called Wild Logroni, and a ginger and lime infused take on a Dark and Stormy cocktail: Light & Stormy. The range also features a 0% Blackberry & Mint Nojito.

Tapp’d Cocktails Purple Rain

6% abv

£24 (pack of 12)

USP: Purple Rain is the latest RTD from Essex-based bottled cocktail company Tapp’d. Available from the Tapp’d website, the “gently carbonated” cocktail blends black cherries and lemon with vodka.

